Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $106,000. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $4,246,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 165.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

