Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,879,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,003,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,596,000. Blackstone Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans).

