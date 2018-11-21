Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,085.14.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,004.25, for a total value of $4,008,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,042,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,952.10, for a total value of $8,019,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,694,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,720 shares of company stock worth $52,687,431. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,495.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,124.74 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

