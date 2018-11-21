Ameren (AEE) Given a $67.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) has been assigned a $67.00 price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $69.00 on Friday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $51.89 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.15.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ameren by 28.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,665,000 after buying an additional 235,626 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,330,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 99,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth about $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

