American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) to post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. American Airlines Group posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 568.86%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $836,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at $218,592.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.69 per share, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,390.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,687,054 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,041,000 after buying an additional 42,289 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 86,287 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,145 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,326 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

