American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,873,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,936,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,439 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,906,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,987 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,550.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,913,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,389 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 997,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,674,000 after acquiring an additional 940,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,579,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,126,000 after acquiring an additional 696,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $3,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,505,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,500 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

