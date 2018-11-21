American Century Companies Inc. Has $9.02 Million Position in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,857 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $117,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $120,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17,477.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 111.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

Shares of DXC opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 55,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $215,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,158 shares of company stock worth $16,526,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

