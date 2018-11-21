American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 27,976 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 62.0% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 73,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 378.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 551,590 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after buying an additional 678,019 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.62. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $100.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on FR. ValuEngine cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,166.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

