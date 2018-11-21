American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 59.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $64,770.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.15.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

