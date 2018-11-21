American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $31,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 83.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 59.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $64,770.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.15.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.50 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.21.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

