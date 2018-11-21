American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $1,333,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $122.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

