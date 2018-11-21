American International Group Inc. Sells 637,304 Shares of Gap Inc (GPS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,231,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 637,304 shares during the quarter. GAP makes up about 1.6% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American International Group Inc. owned 4.22% of GAP worth $468,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPS. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GAP to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

GAP stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. GAP had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

