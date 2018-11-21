American Investment Services Inc. Sells 6,354 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 72,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 784,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $257,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $317.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $264.53 and a 12-month high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

