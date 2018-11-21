American River Bankshares (AMRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

AMRB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of American River Bankshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other American River Bankshares news, Director William A. Robotham purchased 10,000 shares of American River Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box purchased 2,900 shares of American River Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,166.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,258 shares of company stock worth $265,108. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 196,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 22,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

