American Tower Corp (AMT) Holdings Lifted by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $172.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $159.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $130.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $130,795.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $563,845.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,749.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,528 shares of company stock worth $36,954,956. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

