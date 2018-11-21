AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Stake Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of AMETEK worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $2,442,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.14 per share, for a total transaction of $146,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,281.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $4,580,360. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.91 and a 1 year high of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/ametek-inc-ame-stake-lifted-by-royal-london-asset-management-ltd.html.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.