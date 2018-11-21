Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 79.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN opened at $196.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

