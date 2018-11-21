Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Shares Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has a hold rating on the stock. Anadarko Petroleum traded as low as $52.13 and last traded at $52.35. Approximately 5,986,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 5,030,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APC. ValuEngine downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

