Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (MGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.24 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce $10.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.27 billion. Magna International reported sales of $10.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $40.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.43 billion to $40.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $42.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.88 billion to $42.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 5.83%. Magna International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

MGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Magna International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Magna International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Magna International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Magna International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 233,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 374,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 23.9% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Magna International by 27.3% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. 6,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

