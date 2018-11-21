Analysts Anticipate Red Hat Inc (RHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $853.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) will report $853.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Red Hat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $860.30 million and the lowest is $851.03 million. Red Hat reported sales of $747.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Hat will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Hat.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $822.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RHT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Red Hat to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Red Hat from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Red Hat from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

In related news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $120,028.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $453,984. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Red Hat by 5.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,524 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Hat by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,215 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,755 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 28.1% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

RHT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Red Hat has a 12 month low of $115.31 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

