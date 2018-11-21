Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2018

Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.10 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.00. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

