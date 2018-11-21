Analysts Expect Argo Group (ARGO) to Post $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Argo Group reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.83 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Argo Group to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood set a $72.00 price target on Argo Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Argo Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

In other news, Director John R. Power, Jr. sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $338,650.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F Sedgwick Browne sold 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $362,017.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,389.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Argo Group in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Argo Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,383,000.

ARGO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 126,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,767. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $69.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.