Analysts Expect Ashford Inc. (AINC) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Shares of Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Ashford’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $91.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ashford an industry rank of 150 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley raised Ashford from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

