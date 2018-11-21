Analysts Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.77 billion and the lowest is $3.65 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $14.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.91.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $6,825,877.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,075,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,135,000 after acquiring an additional 383,166 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 433,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,052 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,046.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

