Analysts Expect Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) will report $167.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.72 million and the lowest is $166.60 million. Medidata Solutions posted sales of $141.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full-year sales of $636.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.10 million to $638.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $755.09 million, with estimates ranging from $746.30 million to $759.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Medidata Solutions’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDSO. ValuEngine raised Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Medidata Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

In other news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $487,882.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after buying an additional 114,804 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 126,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 943,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,165,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period.

Shares of Medidata Solutions stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. 42,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Medidata Solutions has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

