Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.70 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.47.

In related news, insider Matthew Link sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $74,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 163.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 45.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

