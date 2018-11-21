Analysts Expect Penumbra Inc (PEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.62 Million

Brokerages expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to report sales of $114.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.40 million. Penumbra reported sales of $96.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $438.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.50 million to $438.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $529.94 million, with estimates ranging from $529.47 million to $530.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Penumbra from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.04. 335,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,551. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,204.00, a PEG ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.41. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $82.55 and a 52-week high of $167.35.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 1,528 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $197,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,743. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Penumbra by 294.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 195,413 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 26.3% in the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 725,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,593,000 after purchasing an additional 151,001 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 200.9% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 217,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,504,000 after purchasing an additional 144,959 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 330.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 187,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $17,365,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

