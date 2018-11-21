Analysts Expect SLM Corp (SLM) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. SLM posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $356.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.10 million. SLM had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

SLM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 4,708,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. SLM has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth about $114,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SLM during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new position in SLM during the second quarter worth about $149,000.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

