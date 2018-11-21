Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for US Foods (USFD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for US Foods (NYSE: USFD):

11/13/2018 – US Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2018 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

11/9/2018 – US Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – US Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2018 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

10/22/2018 – US Foods is now covered by analysts at Buckingham Research. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Get US Foods Holding Corp alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $100,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,678,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,412,000 after buying an additional 1,398,787 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 293.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,881,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,912,000 after buying an additional 5,878,089 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,720,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,128,000 after buying an additional 113,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,712,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,242,000 after buying an additional 879,020 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.