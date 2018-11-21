Analysts Set Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Target Price at $133.00

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.88.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner bought 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,365.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,050.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 54.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 189,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,987,000 after acquiring an additional 485,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 28.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.15. 11,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,081. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

