Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2019 Earnings (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.75 billion.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.40.

RY stock opened at C$93.62 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$93.13 and a 12-month high of C$108.52.

In other news, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.27, for a total transaction of C$1,032,700.00. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.14, for a total value of C$1,070,767.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 900 shares of company stock worth $69,849 and sold 52,722 shares worth $5,413,849.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

