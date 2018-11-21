Analysts Set Sony Corp (SNE) PT at $85.29

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Sony by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sony by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sony by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sony by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sony by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,233. Sony has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

