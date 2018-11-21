Analysts Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Price Target at $90.56

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.56.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on SPS Commerce to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $100.68. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 200.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $189,874.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,880.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 5,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.35, for a total value of $528,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,581 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $114,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $119,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.