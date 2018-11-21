Analyzing Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET) and CF Industries (CF)

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and CF Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -4,912.86% CF Industries 16.06% 3.69% 1.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and CF Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A CF Industries $4.13 billion 2.47 $358.00 million ($0.25) -176.96

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Dividends

CF Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bion Environmental Technologies does not pay a dividend. CF Industries pays out -480.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of CF Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CF Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Industries has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bion Environmental Technologies and CF Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Industries 0 9 7 0 2.44

CF Industries has a consensus target price of $51.09, indicating a potential upside of 15.48%. Given CF Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CF Industries is more favorable than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Summary

CF Industries beats Bion Environmental Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solution to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams. The company focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; develop waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Crestone, Colorado.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It offers products primarily to cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, farmers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

