Analyzing Onespan (OSPN) and Its Peers

Onespan (NASDAQ: OSPN) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Onespan to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Onespan and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onespan -12.85% 6.38% 4.64% Onespan Competitors -5.57% 1.65% 0.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onespan and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Onespan $193.29 million -$22.39 million 37.81 Onespan Competitors $1.52 billion $56.18 million 20.52

Onespan’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Onespan. Onespan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Onespan and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onespan 0 0 1 0 3.00 Onespan Competitors 324 1537 2176 70 2.49

Onespan presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 25.97%. Given Onespan’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Onespan has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Onespan has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onespan’s peers have a beta of -36.00, indicating that their average share price is 3,700% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Onespan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Onespan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Onespan beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

