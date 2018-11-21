Analyzing Tejon Ranch (TRC) and Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 9.40% 1.00% 0.82% Innovative Industrial Properties 37.34% 3.89% 3.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tejon Ranch and Innovative Industrial Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innovative Industrial Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tejon Ranch presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.88%. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.50%. Given Tejon Ranch’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tejon Ranch is more favorable than Innovative Industrial Properties.

Dividends

Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Tejon Ranch does not pay a dividend. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 209.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Innovative Industrial Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $35.66 million 13.39 -$1.55 million N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $6.42 million 75.05 -$70,000.00 $0.67 76.58

Innovative Industrial Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tejon Ranch.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a United States Postal Service facility; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,186 acres, almonds in 1,983 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

