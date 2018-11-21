Andersons Inc (ANDE) is Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s 9th Largest Position

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA reduced its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131,148 shares during the period. Andersons makes up about 3.5% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Andersons were worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,182,000 after purchasing an additional 108,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Dowdle acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $64,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at $122,755.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Dowdle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $65,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,763 shares in the company, valued at $58,090.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. Andersons Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $922.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). Andersons had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $685.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Andersons’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Andersons Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

