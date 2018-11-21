Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $120,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $140,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM opened at $277.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $215.52 and a 12-month high of $290.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $311.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.73.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $143,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,430.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total transaction of $202,622.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,488,523. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/anthem-inc-antm-shares-bought-by-massmutual-trust-co-fsb-adv.html.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.