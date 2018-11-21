Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 85,310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,641,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

AIV stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $242.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.80 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 92.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

AIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $228,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,657.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

