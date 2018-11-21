Aperio Group LLC Buys 32,931 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 975,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,931 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.5% of Aperio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $114,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 989,639.9% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $652,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,743 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,966,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $625,324,000 after purchasing an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,979,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,882,000 after purchasing an additional 254,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,971,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,055,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.54.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,705.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

