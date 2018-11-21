Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Director Sells $185,200.00 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Director Jeffrey M. Gault sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $688,129.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 658,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,258. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.43. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 48.07 and a current ratio of 48.07.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 74.22% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 11.6% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 20.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 242,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/apollo-commercial-real-est-finance-inc-ari-director-sells-185200-00-in-stock.html.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.