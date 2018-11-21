Apptio (APTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Nomura currently has $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Apptio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Apptio in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apptio to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apptio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of APTI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.76. 100,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,759. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 1.62. Apptio has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.09 million. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Apptio’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apptio will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Morrow sold 774 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $29,233.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 2,888 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $109,079.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,670 shares of company stock worth $6,349,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apptio by 136.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,040,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 600,662 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apptio during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Apptio by 50.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apptio during the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apptio by 3,880.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 238,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 232,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

