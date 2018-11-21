Aramark (ARMK) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,219 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $49,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth $2,645,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 17.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth $10,354,914,000,000.

In other news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $619,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,907.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. Aramark has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Aramark from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

