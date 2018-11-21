Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Analysts expect Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) to report sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Ardagh Group posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full-year sales of $9.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardagh Group.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on Ardagh Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on Ardagh Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.30 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 142.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 824,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 239,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 275,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARD traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. 183,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,932. The company has a market capitalization of $243.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.92. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

