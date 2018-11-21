argenx SE – (ARGX) Shares Bought by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.58% of argenx worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,094,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of argenx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 822,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 182.2% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 673,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,790,000 after purchasing an additional 434,700 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 19.9% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 599,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,658,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 54.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 511,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 179,208 shares in the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on argenx from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on argenx to $132.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on argenx to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Shares of ARGX opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.60. argenx SE – has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

