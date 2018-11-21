Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $239.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will post $239.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.30 million and the highest is $241.70 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $214.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $975.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $973.70 million to $978.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 45.95%. The company had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

AWI stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 2,980,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $203,087,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 35,773 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,505,183.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,117,990 shares of company stock valued at $212,750,462 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,081,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after buying an additional 95,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,014,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $72,722,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 67.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after buying an additional 269,670 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 176.5% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 597,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 381,602 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

