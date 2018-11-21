Artal Group S.A. Acquires 100,000 Shares of AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)

Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AnaptysBio comprises about 0.8% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 1.25% of AnaptysBio worth $29,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

ANAB stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 3.47. AnaptysBio Inc has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $134.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

