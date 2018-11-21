Artal Group S.A. Buys New Holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNAT)

Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,316,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 723,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 1,205.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,390 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.
CNAT stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.84.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Profile
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.
Read More: What is a stock buyback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT).
Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.