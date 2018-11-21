Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,035,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,130,275,000 after buying an additional 413,967 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 55.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,526,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $782,980,000 after buying an additional 1,977,446 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,110,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,075,000 after buying an additional 91,243 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,718,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $526,898,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,279,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $464,595,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $141.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $115.69 and a twelve month high of $165.63. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.47.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

