Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 269.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,370,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 118.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255,117 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,919,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,228,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,900,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,006,000 after purchasing an additional 90,370 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Prologis by 15.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,136,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,770,000 after purchasing an additional 933,300 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Prologis from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 51.66%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,224,578.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,328 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/artemis-investment-management-llp-raises-stake-in-prologis-inc-pld.html.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.